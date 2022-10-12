Jadyn Davis, 5-star 2024 QB prospect, is visiting Tennessee this weekend

The Tennessee Volunteers are trying their best to load up on quarterbacks. Even though they already received a commitment from one of the top QBs in the class of 2023, Nico Iamalaleava, the Vols are still working on getting another five-star prospect from 2024.

According to a report by 247Sports, Providence Day (N.C.) QB Jadyn Davis is visiting Tennessee for their big game against Alabama this weekend.

Charlotte (NC) Providence Day 247Sports Composite five-star 2024 QB Jadyn Davis visiting #Tennessee this weekend https://t.co/Q3ze7NcPRf via @247sports @RyanCallahan247 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) October 11, 2022

Davis (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) said he enjoyed his first visit to Tennessee in June of 2021, per Rivals.

“It was a great experience. I got to see campus, talk to academic people and see the business and communications building. Got to meet with the coaches, including (quarterbacks) Coach (Joey) Halzle and Coach (Josh) Heupel.”

Since then, the interest in Davis has grown a great deal and his stock continues to rise every week.

So far this season (six games), Davis has posted a 76.7% completion rate, averaged 14.9 yards per pass and 278.5 passing yards per game, thrown 22 touchdowns, five interceptions and has a QB rating of 139.0.

The Vols have their work cut out for them, though. Davis has offers from at least 31 schools. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas A&M are considered serious suitors.

