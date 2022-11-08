Watch: This Jadyn Davis dart to Jordan Shipp highlights 5-touchdown performance

Three of the top four quarterbacks in the class of 2024 have already made their college commitments – Dylan Raiola to Ohio State, CJ Carr to Notre Dame and most recently Julian Sayin to Alabama. Providence Day (N.C.) star Jadyn Davis (ranked No. 2 at QB) is the best that’s still undecided.

Davis’ stock got another bump this past weekend. Watch this dart thrown by Davis find wide receiver Jordan Shipp for their third touchdown connection of the game.

Providence Day went on to beat Charlotte Country Day School (N.C.) 56-7, improving to 10-1 on the year.

Davis (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) finished the night with a line of 11/14 (78.6%) for 202 yards, five touchdown passes and a QB rating of 159.2. So far he has 31 reported college offers. Tennessee, Penn State and North Carolina are all in the conversation, but Michigan is the favorite to get him.

Shipp (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) ended the evening with seven catches, 63 yards and three scores. He’s ranked No. 49 among 2024 wide receivers and has 18 reported offers, including Michigan and several Carolina-area schools.

