4-star SG Jamari Phillips on committing to Arizona: 'They fit me and I fit them'

The Arizona Wildcats have kickstarted their 2024 recruiting class with a bang. On Sunday, Modesto Christian (Calif.) Junior Jamari Phillips told On3 that he’s committed to Arizona. Phillips (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) is ranked No. 6 among shooting guards and No. 25 nationally in his class. He’s also ranked fourth overall in the State of California.

Phillips says that he picked Arizona for the fit, per Joe Tipton at On3.

“I chose Arizona because they fit me and I fit them,” Phillips said. “I believe in the coaching staff and they believe in me. I can see myself going there and being really successful in that program. I know it’s going to feel like home. When it’s my time to come in, I’m going to make the best of it and really go after it.”

Phillips put himself in the conversation with a breakout Sophomore season. He played 33 games for the Crusaders, averaging 23 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He shot 51% from the floor, 40% from three and 77% from the line.

On the court, his strengths include a magnificent step-back mid-range jumper for his age, deep three-point range and he can finish in transition.

15 other schools made offers, including Kansas, UCLA and Arizona State.

