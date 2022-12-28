Watch: 2024 four-star CB announces his commitment to Michigan State

As we turn the page to a new year next week, more and more recruiters will be shifting their focus to the top class of 2024 prospects. Michigan State made a move in the right direction there on Tuesday.

Watch Riverdale (Tenn.) 2024 four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson announce his commitment at Ford Field in Detroit.

Four-star Jaylen Thompson is a Spartan. pic.twitter.com/gpmYjhiJOj — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) December 27, 2022

Thompson (6-foot-0, 173 pounds) is ranked No. 23 at his position and No. 4 overall in Tennessee. According to On3, he had a dozen other offers to choose from, including one from Michigan.

Thompson is the third recruit in Michigan State’s 2024 class. The others – River Rouge (Mich.) wide receiver Nick Marsh and Westland Hialeah (Fla.) cornerback Jamari Howard are also four-star prospects. It’s still too early to mean anything, but the Spartans’ ’24 class ranks No. 11 in the nation.

