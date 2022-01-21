Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh gets workout in while recruiting at Florida powerhouse

It’s not easy for coaches to stay in good shape given the rigors of their profession, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh does his best to stay active and put up some weight in the weight room.

Even when he’s out on the road recruiting.

Harbaugh stopped by Florida powerhouse Jesuit, which finished ranked No. 8 in the USA TODAY Super 25, to recruit some of the best talents in the Sunshine State. He also took a trip down to Jesuit’s weight room, where he found himself loading up the bar and squatting as if he was right at home in Ann Arbor.

For college coaches such as Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, life on the road recruiting can make it difficult to get in a daily workout. So today in the Oliva Weight Room at Jesuit, Harbaugh worked some squats into his visit.#AMDG l #GoTigers l #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KeoftiJP4s — Jesuit Tigers Football (@JesuitTigers_FB) January 20, 2022

Jesuit is home to four-star class of 2023 linebacker Troy Bowles, the son of Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker is currently trending toward Ohio State, but has a Michigan offer among his 39 FBS opportunities.

Harbaugh has been linked to the Raiders as a candidate to become their next head coach in recent days, but he is still out on the road recruiting for Michigan. That’s not indicative of his future with his alma mater — coaches often recruit for a program one day and then leave for another the next — but is a good sign for Wolverines fans who are worried about losing the head coach who just took his team to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

