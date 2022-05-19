Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher fires back at Nick Saban's NIL remarks

Aggies football coach Jimbo Fisher wasted zero time responding to accusations made by Alabama’s Nick Saban that Texas A&M bought players under the guise of NIL deals.

“It’s despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way or things don’t go his way,” Fisher said. “The narcissistic in (Saban) doesn’t allow those things to happen. It’s ridiculous, when he’s not on top.”

The crux of this came about when Saban made comments Wednesday at an event promoting the World Games 2022 Birmingham, where he questioned the Aggies’ 2022 recruiting class—which ranked No. 1 according to the 247Sports Composite.

“We were second in recruiting last year,” Saban said. “A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it.”

Saban’s comments were similar to the ones directed at Deion Sanders and Jackson State, a program that made major headlines after top recruit Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to the HBCU school.

As expected, Sanders was quick to voice a rebuttal via social media.

Be sure to spread the truth like you spread the lies…

Be sure to spread the truth like you spread the lies…

Hunter also released a statement, which further shaded Saban’s allegations and backed the 5-star’s choice to head to JSU.

“I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a vital community, and a life-changing place to play football.”

So, what’s next?

In the slow days of early summer in the college football world and general sports news cycle, probably a lot.

And while we all await to see if Saban and Sanders will star in another Aflac commercial—both have the brand in their endorsement portfolio—most of the offseason attention will now be directed at Fisher, the first former Saban assistant to defeat the coach.

