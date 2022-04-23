Joe Burrow helping LSU recruit 5-star QB Dante Moore

Joe Burrow is doing his part to help LSU land its next star quarterback.

Burrow met five-star 2023 Martin Luther King (Mich.) signal-caller Dante Moore during Moore’s official visit. Moore is one of the quarterbacks in the class new head coach Brian Kelly has been pushing hard to land.

Burrow didn’t suit up for Kelly at LSU, but has plenty of positives to pitch to Moore. Burrow developed into a star in Baton Rouge after transferring from Ohio State, leading the Tigers to a national championship in 2019 with one of the most prolific seasons a college quarterback has ever posted.

Burrow embraced LSU’s culture upon his arrival and has a unique tie to Moore as a player who grew up in Big Ten country. Moore hails from Detroit. Prospects from Motown don’t often make the trek to the Bayou to play college football, but Burrow, who is from Ohio, is living proof that quarterbacks from the region can succeed at the school.

Moore is the No. 3 quarterback and No. 4 overall recruit in USA TODAY High School Sports’ early top 50 rankings for the class of 2023. Other schools in the mix to land the talented passer include Oregon, which he will officially visit next weekend, Michigan and Notre Dame.