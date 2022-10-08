Katy CB Micah Sweats makes sweet one-handed interception

The offense of the Katy (Texas) High School football team is among the most electric in the country. Over the last four weeks, the team has totaled 224, averaging 56 points per contest.

It’s a little easier to rack up these numbers when the defense is as strong as it is.

Cornerback Micah Sweats gave the latest example of the stellar defensive unit, which has held opponents to just 44 points in that same span. In the 54-0 shutout win over Paetow (Kay, Texas) on Thursday, he made a leaping, reaching, one-handed interception with his left hand to prevent a long reception and maintain momentum for the Tigers, who at the time led 14-0 in the second quarter. Take a look:

Katy CB Micah Sweats with a really impressive interception pic.twitter.com/Vylj81Cxq5 — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) October 6, 2022

Considering the quarterback was on the move and mere moments away from being hit as he threw the ball slightly across his body, it was actually a very throw. With the placement of the pass, only a very good defensive play could have prevented the receiver from having a chance to nab it.

That’s what Sweat did, extending at the last moment to yank the ball away.

Here’s another angle of the grab, which led to a field goal for Katy.

Katy improved to 7-0 on the season. The Tigers have outscored opponents 322-101 on the year, an average score of about 46-14 over the seven games.

Entering the weekend, they were ranked No. 18 in the nation on the Super 25, the fifth-best among Texas teams.

They have some time off before their next game, which will take place on Oct. 21 against Cinco Ranch, per MaxPreps.

