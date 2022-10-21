Kentucky HS football team gets one last game thanks to their community

The Bellevue (Ky.) varsity football team thought their 2022 season was over. Due to injuries, the Tigers had been forced to cancel the remainder of their schedule, despite having three more games to play. However, after their community came together, Bellevue’s players will get to suit up one for one more game this evening.

After learning of the season being canceled, police chief John McClain helped organize a flag football game between the team and volunteers from around town. McClain says it’s about more than the team, according to WLWT.

“I wanted to think of something that gives them, you know, a high net, let him go out one last game, at least with the fans, the band, the cheerleaders, because in Bellevue, it affects more than just a football team … it affected the whole community.”

The local squad will consist of police officers, city administrators, firefighters and others from the community. And the school band, cheerleaders, will also get to perform one more time this year.

Admission is free.

