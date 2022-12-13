Keon Keeley, top-ranked 2023 EDGE recruit commits to Alabama

Alabama’s No. 1 ranked 2023 recruiting class just got even better.

On Monday, Berkeley Prep (Fla.) Senior Keon Keeley committed to the Crimson Tide. A five-star recruit, Keeley had previously been committed to Notre Dame, but he changed his mind back in August.

Keeley announced his decision on Twitter, making sure to thank his mom.

Keeley (6-foot-6, 242 pounds) is the top-ranked EDGE in his class, making this the biggest recruiting domino to fall in the class of 2023 since Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain committed to Miami in late October.

As a Junior, Keeley had a breakout year, posting 22 quarterback hits and 16.5 sacks. That’s made him a popular recruiting target ever since. He had offers from 21 other schools, with the other top contenders including Notre Dame, Ohio State and Florida.

With Keeley now on board, the Crimson Tide have three commitments from five-star recruits in this cycle. Twenty-one of the other 22 are four-star recruits.

Friday Night Notes

Prime Time in Colordao, 5-stars for Florida, Texas A&M, more

Two more blue chips commit to Alabama, Georgia flips WR from Oklahoma

Super 25 Rankings

Week 16