Five-star PG Kylan Boswell reclassifies, will join Arizona this season

After losing three players to the NBA draft, the University of Arizona Wildcats were staring down the barrel of a retooling. Their 2022 class had three high school players ranked highly by 247Sports, but it could still use some more bite to compete with some of the schools who recruited the top-ranked players.

On Wednesday, the Wildcats got that bite. Five-star point guard Kylan Boswell, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound player at Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) announced that he has reclassified from the class of 2023 to the class of 2022.

He will be eligible to play for Arizona this coming season.

His father, Brandon Boswell, told 247Sports that the guard will play as a backup and get acclimated to college.

“We think that for his development we want to get him into that environment now and do what he needs to do to be able to help there and get ready for what is potentially a professional career,” the dad said to the recruiting outlet.

Arizona’s class now consists of Dylan Anderson, a 7-foot-tall, four-star local Arizona high school player; Serbian wing Filip Borovicanin, a Serbian who is ranked as a four-star player on 247Sports but not ranked on the site’s composite; and center Henri Veesaar, ranked 247Sports’ No. 35 player in the class but is unranked on the composite.

The Wildcats also have two transfer players in Courtney Ramey (Texas) and Cedric Henderson Jr. (Campbell).

Boswell is ranked as the No. 24 player in the class of 2022 by 247Sports.