St. Frances Academy football star Lamar Patterson dies in car accident on way to school

Tragedy struck in Baltimore on Wednesday, as St. Frances Academy football star Lamar Patterson was killed in a car accident while on his way to school.

Patterson, a standout junior wide receiver and cornerback, transferred to St. Frances Academy for his freshman year after being born and raised in Florida. Patterson was a three-star recruit with more than 20 Division I offers. He had recently visited Penn State and Virginia Tech, two of the leaders in his recruitment.

St. Frances Academy sent a letter out at around 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday and dismissed classes a half-hour later. Grief counselors were made available to students. St. Frances Academy administrators did not provide any further comment on Wednesday and details about the crash have yet to surface.

Many, including Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley took to Twitter to pay their respect to Patterson after the news of his death was confirmed.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the St. Frances Academy Football program and all of those who have been affected by the sudden loss of Lamar Patterson, a bright and talented young man with so much life ahead of him. 🙏🏿🕊 — Michael Locksley (@CoachLocks) February 3, 2022

Patterson is the second St. Frances Academy football player to pass away in the last year. Aaron Wilson, who was widely considered to be one of the best recruits in the class of 2022, died at the age of 17 in April after a battle with brain cancer.