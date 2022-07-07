Lance Schyck named Boys Wrestler of the Year at the Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte High School Sports Awards

Lance Schyck is as inspirational as he is unstoppable.

The Lemon Bay High School (Fla.) wrestling star won a state title his junior year— on a torn ACL!—and recaptured the state crown his senior year for the follow-up act.

He finished the season 40-0, adding a consecutive undefeated notch to a three-year total of 118-1.

For his efforts in 2022, Schyck won Boys Wrestler of the Year at the Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte High School Sports Awards.

Next up: Central Michigan, where he’ll wrestle for coach Tom Borelli.

