Five-star 2022 Lebbeus Overton schedules pair of official visits

Lebbeus Overton made the decision to reclassify from the class of 2023 to the class of 2022 in February. Now, he’s taking the steps necessary to bring his recruitment to an end.

The five-star defensive lineman out of Milton High School in Georgia has scheduled official visits with Ohio State and Oklahoma, according to 247Sports. The Buckeyes, Sooners, Georgia, Oregon and Texas A&M are the main contenders to land Overton right now.

Overton is slated to visit Oregon for the first time this weekend. Georgia is next on the docket with a trip to Athens scheduled for March 20 and a trip to Texas A&M on March 25 will follow.

Overton was the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2023 before his reclassification into 2022. The 6-foot-4.5, 265-pound defensive lineman is now the No. 18 recruit in the nation, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings.

“Good height and length with a projectable frame that fits varying roles in multiple fronts,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote in his scouting report of Overton. “Strong overall athletic profile that includes two-way snaps. Also a good basketball player with sport-specific skill and some explosive athleticism that manifests on the court and the gridiron. Proven combine athleticism with encouraging testing numbers.”