Bronny vs. Kiyan: NBA legends' sons square off tonight in HS hoops game

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony came into the NBA as part of the stellar 2003 draft class. While their most-famous classmate Dwayne Wade retired back in 2019, both LeBron and Melo are still playing – currently for the 11-15 Lakers. Tomorrow night they’ll be facing the league-best 21-6 Celtics, but tonight the teammates can watch their sons play each other in a high school basketball game.

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon (CA) take on Kiyan Anthony and Christ the King (NY) tonight LIVE on ESPN2 at 11:30pm ET. This game marks the 20 year anniversary of LeBron and Carmelo facing off for the 1st time on ESPN. A big time matchup between two ELITE high school programs. pic.twitter.com/G89giVkWgg — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) December 12, 2022

LeBron’s son Bronny James plays for powerhouse Sierra Canyon (Calif.), which has started the season 6-1. Bronny (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) is a combo guard who is ranked No. 43 in the class of 2023 and is one of the top recruits in the nation who has yet to commit to a college program. James has nine reported offers, but no clear favorite has emerged as of yet.

Meanwhile, Melo’s son Kiyan Anthony is at Christ the King Regional (NY), currently 2-1. Kiyan (6-foot-3, 165 pounds) is a four-star Sophomore who’s ranked No. 14 among shooting guards in his class and No. 3 in the state. Anthony already has offers from five colleges, including one from Penny Hardaway’s Memphis program.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time.

