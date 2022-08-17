LeBron James denies report that Oregon is the favorite to recruit Bronny

LeBron James is still going strong after 19 years in the NBA. Last season, he averaged over 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game and posted a 26.2 Player Efficiency Rating, ranking fourth-highest in the league.

While he’s playing better than any 37-year-old ever has, no one can perform at this level forever. James has made it clear that one thing he wants to do before he retires: Play on the same team as his son Bronny, who is 17. That’s still a ways off, as Bronny isn’t expected to make the same jump from high school straight to the NBA the way his dad did back in 2003.

However, he is one of the top shooting guards in the country – ranked No. 8 at his position and No. 49 nationally according to 247Sports.

Bronny (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) is one of the most highly-sought recruits of the 2023 class and the competition to get his commitment will be fierce. Despite a recent report that Oregon has emerged as the favorite, LeBron is saying that’s not the case. James took to Twitter on Tuesday night to deny the report, saying Bronny hasn’t made one visit yet and when he makes his choice, we’ll hear it from him.

He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/BBciKxl7m8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2022

As for LeBron’s own future, the latest reporting suggests he will sign with the Lakers for another season plus a player option for one more year.