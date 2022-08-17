LeBron James reacts to Bronny James' massive dunk

Bronny James rose to prominence due to his name, but over the last few years, he has developed into a more well-rounded player who is increasingly earning his status based on his merits. James is ranked a four-star player and listed on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 43 prospect in the class of 2023.

On Monday, James threw down what may be his most spectacular highlight to date. He raced down court in transition, went left around a defender and then stuffed it in with his right hand over the defender’s head. The crowd at the California Club’s game against the U18 Florida Select team went nuts.

On Twitter, LeBron James reacted accordingly.

OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2022

Most were impressed with the dunk, including Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who has had his own fair share of highlights at the rim over his NBA career.

Of course, some weren’t. Skip Bayless tweeted that Bronny’s father “would’ve dunked it left-handed” and that Bronny “got away with it,” then was surprised that he received backlash for allowing his hatred of James to transcend to the next generation of the family.

Regardless, James is showing out at Sierra Canyon for his final year of high school. On3 reported that Oregon, USC and Ohio State are the three schools actively recruiting the shooting guard. He’ll have one more year to decide on a college or an alternative route to the pros.