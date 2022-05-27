LeBron James stopped by the I PROMISE School and the reactions were everything

A much-needed viral video of good spirits and good vibes showed the excitement of students at the I PROMISE School in Akron, Ohio when LeBron James took a recent visit to the school his foundation supports.

Whether it was a boy simply (and perhaps subconsciously) invading the personal space of the athlete in awe, a girl with her mouth agape or a camera angle below a child’s face that gives a glimpse at just how tall the NBA star is, students’ reactions and cheers reverberated through the school in a video posted to the school’s Twitter account.

In every clip, there’s a new funny and wholesome reaction to see:

When @KingJames stops by the @IPROMISESchool for a surprise. 🤩🥹 Which reaction was your favorite? 😆 pic.twitter.com/XnVT2IcTHl — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) May 26, 2022

Maybe the best reaction was this kid, who just didn’t quite know what to do with himself with James entered the room.

Sometimes, there just aren’t words when your hometown hero @kingjames walks into the room. 😮🤪 🤷🏾 pic.twitter.com/rJrHkBmHQs — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) May 26, 2022

James quote-tweeted the videos a few times, some with laughing emojis, one with a series of hearts and a crown, and another with a message of love back to them.

Love my kids soooooooo much!!!! https://t.co/dVf09LwHQG — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 26, 2022

The school opened in 2018 and will eventually teach first through eighth graders.

Though James’ Los Angeles Lakers failed to make the playoffs after going 33-49 to finish in 11th place in the Western Conference, James is still able to see his impact with visits like these.