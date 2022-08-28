Lipscomb Academy football stuns defending Alabama 7A state champion Thompson

Saturday night’s battle between defending state champions wasn’t short on the dramatics and capped off a busy Friday and Saturday of high school football.

Thompson, the three-time defending Class 7A state champions in Alabama, went up against Lipscomb Academy, the defending Division II-AA state champions in Tennessee.

And while both are respected programs, the Thompson Warriors were the clear favorites.

But if we’ve learned anything from Miami Central’s upset of IMG Academy (albeit controversial) on Friday, it’s that the unknowns of football are always willing to join the party—including defensive stands that result in 14 unanswered points.

It began with Bryan Longwell’s interception that he returned for a touchdown in the third quarter.

A HUGE pick six to end the 3rd quarter 😤 Lipscomb Academy (TN): 17

Thompson (AL): 14 pic.twitter.com/ECxfa69nIl — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) August 28, 2022

That defensive gem was followed up with this fumble recovery by Kaleb Beasley…one that he returned 100 yards for another score.

Beasley’s highlight-reel play gave the Mustangs a 24-14 lead, highlighting a monumental comeback that began with Thompson up 14-3 at halftime.

Big-time upset?

Considering Thompson’s track record—another perennial Super 25 team—it’s pretty safe to label the Mustangs’ win as an all-timer in Lipscomb Academy history.

And the fact it was a nationally televised game on ESPN only makes it that much more special—for the players and former ESPN analyst turned Mustangs head coach Trent Dilfer.

