Lipscomb Academy targeting Jason Witten to replace Trent Dilfer as head coach

The Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) varsity football team could be going from one famous former NFL player as their head coach to another.

Trent Dilfer had been the team’s head coach for the last four seasons, but a few weeks ago, he accepted an offer from UAB to fill their head coach opening. Before coaching and a broadcast career at ESPN, Dilfer went 58-55 as a starting quarterback in the NFL from 1994-2007.

According to numerous reports, the Mustangs are now targeting former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten to replace Dilfer.

After losing Trent Dilfer to UAB, Lipscomb Academy in Nashville is reportedly targeting Jason Witten as the team’s next coach https://t.co/TUM6y0tXuG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 10, 2022

Witten played a remarkable 271 games in the NFL, most of them for Dallas. He retired after the 2020 season, having made 11 Pro Bowl teams and getting two All-Pro nods.

After he was done playing, Witten tried his hand at broadcasting – spending one season as an analyst on ESPN’s Monday night crew. That didn’t work out too well, though.

Jason Witten presented the Pro Bowl trophy to Jamal Adams and Patrick Mahomes. IT'S BROKEN. pic.twitter.com/9i7xSIi0YO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 27, 2019

Since then, Witten has been serving as the head football coach for Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas. This past season he led them to a 10-2 record and won Coach of the Year in Texas Private Region after going 2-8 in his first year.

As for Lipscomb, they finished the 2022 season with a perfect 13-0 record. According to Sports Illustrated, the school is flying Witten in to convince him and the job is reportedly his if he wants it.

More recruiting stories

Prime Time in Colorado, 5 star QB commits to Florida

Ranking the Top 100 recruits in the 2023 class