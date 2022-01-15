LSU lands 5-star 2023 PG Marvel Allen

One of the best point guards in the class of 2023 is taking his talents to Baton Rouge.

Five-star West Palm Beach (Fla.) Calvary Christian Academy point guard Marvel Allen committed to LSU on Friday, picking the Tigers over Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia State, Kansas, LSU, Maryland, Memphis, and Ohio State.

Allen cited his relationship with head coach Will Wade and style of play as the driving forces behind his commitment to LSU.

“I’m big on relationships,” Allen said on ESPN after committing. “And their playing style, I love playing defense and coach Wade let’s his guards ball out, so I felt like it was the best opportunity. Me and my family prayed, and it’s time to get to work.

“Coach Wade is a great coach. He flew down to my game and surprised me and I was shocked. He called me every day and talked to me outside the game of basketball, and he’s going to help me become a man. I’m all about structure and I feel like Will Wade can provide that for me.”

LSU is off to a red hot start on the court in 2021-22 and that success has carried over to the recruiting trail. Wade is no stranger to landing elite talent and Allen has the potential to be an impact floor general for him from day one.

