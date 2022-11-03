LSU gets a big recruiting boost from versatile four-star OL DJ Chester

Football is a complex game but winning in the trenches is still a reliable way to get it done. Brad Davis and the University of Louisiana earned a commitment from one of the top undecided linemen left in the class of 2023, bringing a significant boost at the line of scrimmage and in the recruiting race.

DJ Chester (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) is ranked No. 13 at offensive tackle in his class and No. 10 in the state of Georgia. However, he’s also put in a lot of time as an interior lineman. Inside our outside, Chester’s pro size and power have helped him overwhelm opponents at the high school level and he projects to do so in college as well.

Chester made the announcement at his school, picking an LSU bucket hat over several other schools on the table.

Four-star OL DJ Chester announces his commitment to LSU. More on Chester’s commitment: https://t.co/2vHwwjUv9W pic.twitter.com/pCxo8UGQxc — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) November 3, 2022

The Eagles Landing Christian Academy (Ga.) lineman had offers from 33 other teams, including conference rivals at Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri and Ole Miss.

Chester is the 24th overall recruit for LSU in the class of 2023 and the 19th with a four-star rating, according to 247 Sports. Thanks to the addition of Chester, the Tigers have climbed several spots in the recruiting cycle rankings. They have jumped from No. 7 in the nation to No. 4, bypassing Texas, Ohio State and Oklahoma in the process.

