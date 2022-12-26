Mabrey Mettauer, 4-star QB from class of 2024 commits to Wisconsin

The Badgers may have found their next quarterback of the future.

On Christmas Eve, The Woodlands (Texas) four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer announced his commitment to Wisconsin.

I am grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with! With lots of prayer, I have decided to follow @CoachFick and @CoachPhilLongo to the Big 10 where I will look forward to playing in the Air Raid! Glory to God!Let’s go BADGER NATION !!🦡 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9OKBp0CLtu — Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) December 24, 2022

Mettauer (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) is ranked No. 21 at his position in the class of 2024 and No. 41 in the state of Texas. He led the Highlanders to a 10-3 record this past season.

A dynamic dual-threat quarterback, Mettauer has put up some very-impressive numbers over the last two seasons. He’s thrown for over 5,000 passing yards and 57 touchdowns to go with 11 interceptions. As a rusher, he’s totaled 1,057 yards and scored 24 touchdowns.

Here’s a look at Mettauer’s Junior year highlights.

Wisconsin beat out 23 other schools who made offers to Mettauer, including Florida, LSU and Colorado. He’s the second commitment of the Badgers’ 2024 class – the other being Marian Catholic (Ill.) cornerback Austin Alexander.

