Mater Dei hosts St. John Bosco in first No.1 vs. No. 2 matchup since 2019

This weekend, you won’t have to look hard to find the best high school football matchup. The top two schools in the country will be facing off. Mater Dei (Calif.) is ranked No. 1 on our Super 25 list, and on Friday, they will be hosting No. 2 ranked St. John Bosco (Calif.).

The Monarchs come into this week 6-0, having seen one competitive game so far. In their second game of the year, they defeated national powerhouse Bishop Gorman (Nev.) by a score of 24-21. They are led by junior quarterback Elijah Brown, who has posted 17 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 135.3 QB rating so far this season.

As for the Braves, they also come into this game undefeated at 6-0. It’s been all blowout victories for them so far. They have outscored their opponents by a total of 291-21. St. John Bosco’s quarterback is senior Pierce Clarkson. He has thrown 13 touchdown passes, four picks and has a 116.9 QB rating.

These two schools were in talks to play this game at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Chargers and Rams. St. John Bosco was open to doing so, but in the end, Mater Dei decided against it, so they’ll be at their home Santa Ana Stadium.

In their most recent meeting last season (October 1, 2021), Mater Dei won 42-21. Brown threw five touchdown passes and the Monarchs ran for 113 yards on 31 carries, while the Braves were held to just 52 yards on 19 attempts.

More Stories:

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings: Week 6

Kanas high school football team wins Friday night game 108-0

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network