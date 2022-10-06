Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco tickets a hot item on resale market

The biggest high school football game of the year will be played tomorrow night when No. 1 ranked Mater Dei hosts No. 2 St. John Bosco in a battle of the two best teams in the country – the first such matchup since 2019.

This game could have been played at SoFi Stadium, a venue that can hold up to 70,000 people and another 30,000 for special events. Instead, the Monarchs elected to play at their regular home, Santa Ana Stadium, which has a capacity of just 9,000.

Originally each seat was sold for $10. As you might imagine, tickets on the resale market are considerably higher. Some screenshots circulating on social media show listings of up to $500 for a single seat:

These teams played last year, with Mater Dei coming out on top 42-21.

