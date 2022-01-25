Dereck Lively II headlines 2022 boys McDonald's All American Game roster

McDonald’s announced its final roster for the 45th annual boys McDonald’s All American Game on Tuesday, with top 2022 recruit and Duke commit Dereck Lively II headlining the group.

UCLA commit Amari Bailey, the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2022, and Baylor commit Keyonte George, the No. 4 recruit in the class of 2022, are also among the numerous notable names on this year’s McDonald’s All-American game roster. You can read the entire roster below:

SG Amari Bailey — Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

SF Anthony Black — Duncanville (Texas)

C Adem Bona — Prolific Prep (Calif.)

PG Jaden Bradley — IMG Academy (Fla.)

SF Gradey Dick — Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)

SG Keyonte George — IMG Academy (Fla.)

C Dereck Lively II — Westtown School (Pa.)

SF Chris Livingston — Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

SF Brandon Miller — Cane Ridge (Tenn.)

SF Dillon Mitchell — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

PF Mark Mitchell — Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)

SG Arterio Morris — Kimball (Texas)

PF Julian Phillips — Link Academy (Mo.)

SF M.J. Rice — Prolific Prep (Calif.)

SG Nick Smith — North Little Rock (Ark.)

PG J.J. Starling — La Lumiere (Ill.)

C Ernest Udeh, Jr. — Dr. Phillips (Fla.)

PF Jarace Walker — IMG Academy (Fla.)

PG Cason Wallace — Duncanville (Texas)

SF Jordan Walsh — Link Academy (Mo.)

C Kel’el Ware — North Little Rock (Ark.)

SG Dariq Whitehead — Montverde Academy (Fla.)

SG Cameron Whitmore — Archbishop Spalding (Md.)

PF Kijani Wright — Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Duke and Kansas boast the most commits on the roster with three. Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas and UCLA each have two. Duncanville’s Anthony Black is the only uncommitted recruit on the roster.

The 45th McDonald’s All-American game is set to take place in Chicago at DePaul’s Wintrust Arena.

ESPN2 will air the POWERADE Jam Fest at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 28. ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Games live on Tuesday, March 29. The annual Girls Game will air on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. ET and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.