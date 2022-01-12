McDonald's All-American Games announce nearly 800 nominees for 2022

The McDonald’s All-American Games announced nearly 800 nominees for the 2022 games on Wednesday morning.

The games are expected to return in 2022 after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 45th installment of the games are slated to be played at DePaul’s Wintrust Arena in Chicago on March 29.

Texas received the most nominations with 83. California and Florida received 73 nominations each, while Maryland received 44. The top 24 boys and girls selected will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 25 on ESPN’s NBA Today at some point between 3 and 4 p.m. ET.

“As a brand that feeds and fosters many communities across the country, it’s great to celebrate these players who are proudly representing their high schools, families and hometowns from all over,” Black McDonald’s Operators Association Lead for Chicago Derrick Taylor said, per release.

“As a big basketball fan myself, and on behalf of McDonald’s owner/operators across the country, we can’t wait to see the top 48 high school players take the court this March in Chicago, a city that hosted the games numerous times over the past 45 years.”