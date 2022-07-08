Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Baseball Player of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2022 All-USA TODAY HSSA Baseball Team!

The winner and three finalists will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast. This year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the “REGISTER” button on the event website.

Here are the nominees…

2022 All-USA TODAY HSSA Baseball:

Roman Anthony

OF, Stoneman Douglas High School (Florida) — SR

Brandon Barriera

P, American Heritage School (Florida) — SR

Brady Birchmeier

1B, New Lothrop High School (Michigan) — SR

Justin Crawford

OF, Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) — SR

Andrew Dutkanych

P, Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indiana) — SR

Jackson Holliday

SS, Stillwater High School (Oklahoma) — SR

Termarr Johnson

2B, Mays High School (Georgia) — SR

Druw Jones

OF/P. Wesleyan School (Georgia) — SR

Jayson Jones

3B, Braswell High School (Texas) — SR

Jared Jones

C, Walton High School (Georgia) — SR

Dylan Loy

P, Pigeon Forge High School (Tennessee) — JR

Jacob Miller

P, Liberty Union High School (Ohio) — SR

Blake Mitchell

C, Sinton High School (Texas) — JR

Malcolm Moore

C, McClatchy High School (California) — SR

Nazier Mule

P/SS, Passaic County Technical Institute (New Jersey) — SR

Brock Porter

P, St. Mary’s Prep (Michigan) — SR

JR Ritchie

P, Bainbridge High School (Washington) — SR

Noah Schultz

P, Oswego East High School (Illinois) — SR

Tristan Smith

P, Boiling Springs High School (South Carolina) — SR

Robby Snelling

P, McQueen High School (Nevada) — SR

Riley Stanford

P, OF, Buford High School (Georgia) — SR

Sal Stewart

3B, Westminster Christian School (Florida) — SR

Jett Williams

SS/OF, Rockwall-Heath High School (Texas) — SR

Cole Young

SS, North Allegheny High School (Pennsylvania) — SR