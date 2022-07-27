Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Rising Star of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards has announced the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Rising Stars of the Year!
The 51 standouts will represent their state as national Boys Rising Star of the Year nominees. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year and Play of the Year.
The Rising Star of the Year Award recognizes some of the top up-and-coming underclassmen, sophomores and under, from the 2021-22 academic year.
Here are the nominees…
2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Rising Stars:
Austin Alexander
Cooper High School (Kentucky) — FR
Maurice Austin
Pueblo South High School (Colorado) — SO
Jakob Barcelona
Wasilla High School (Alaska) — SO
Jayce Bareng
Moanalua High School (Hawaii) — FR
Tyler Bike
Trinity High School (New Hampshire) — SO
Cameron Boozer
Columbus High School (Florida) — FR
Jason Brown
O’Dea High School (Washington) — SO
Jack Brown
Fishers High School (Indiana) — SO
Thomas Bryson
Lincoln Southeast High School (Nebraska) — FR
Yuval Cohen
Palo Verde High School (Nevada) — SO
Jonah DiCocco
Charleston Catholic High School (West Virginia) — FR
Drew Dillard
Archbishop Carroll High School (Washington, D.C.) — SO
JD Dix
Whitefish Bay High School (Wisconsin) — SO
Cooper Flagg
Nokomis Regional High School (Maine) — FR
Colby Gomez
Newton High School (Kansas) — SO
Cameron Hackmann
Laurel High School (Montana) — FR
Thomas Heilman
Western Albemarle High School (Virginia) — FR
Jarcoby Hopson
Horn Lake High School (Mississippi) — FR
Lance Jackson
Pleasant Grove High School (Texas) — FR
Maxwell Jackson
La Salle Academy (Rhode Island) — SO
Jakwon Kilby
Dover High School (Delaware) — SO
Logan Lambrecht
Rice Memorial High School (Vermont) — SO
Luke Livingston
Timpanogos High School (Utah) — SO
Dee Lockett
Stillwater High School (Oklahoma) — FR
Zeke Martiniez
Meridian High School (Idaho) — FR
Ja’elyne Matthews
Toms River North High School (New Jersey) — FR
Paul McNeil
Richmond Senior High School (North Carolina) — SO
Axton Miller
OABCIG Senior High School (Iowa) — SO
Keylan Moses
University Laboratory School (Louisiana) — FR
Dane Nauman
Highland High School (Ohio) — SO
Julius Olanrewaju
Coalinga High School (California) — FR
Landon Pace
St. Louis University High School (Missouri) — FR
Andrew Palmer
Oceanside Collegiate Academy (South Carolina) — FR
Parker Paxton
Riverton High School (Wyoming) — SO
Koa Peat
Perry High School (Arizona) — FR
Tony Phillips
Bishop McNamara Catholic High School (Illinois) — SO
Aaron Philo
Prince Avenue Christian High School (Georgia) — SO
Max Plante
Hermantown High School (Minnesota) — SO
Omarion Robinson
Parkview High School (Arkansas) — FR
Ellis Robinson IV
Iona Preparatory Upper School (New York) — SO
Anthony Rogers
Pike Road High School (Alabama) — FR
Stone Saunders
Bishop McDevitt High School (Pennsylvania) — FR
Stratton Shufelt
Cleveland High School (New Mexico) — SO
Tommy Simon
Shanley High School (North Dakota) — SO
Keegan Smith
Knoxville Catholic High School (Tennessee) — FR
Noah Stegmeier
Acton-Boxborough High School (Massachusetts) — SO
Josiah Tostenson
Crater High School (Oregon) — FR
Niko Tournas
Joel Barlow High School (Connecticut) — SO
Bryce Underwood
Belleville High School (Michigan) — FR
Cameron Ward
Largo High School (Maryland) — FR
Jovi Wolf
Chester Area School (South Dakota) — SO