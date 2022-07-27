Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Rising Star of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards has announced the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Rising Stars of the Year!

The 51 standouts will represent their state as national Boys Rising Star of the Year nominees. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year and Play of the Year.

The Rising Star of the Year Award recognizes some of the top up-and-coming underclassmen, sophomores and under, from the 2021-22 academic year.

Here are the nominees…

2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Rising Stars:

Austin Alexander

Cooper High School (Kentucky) — FR

Maurice Austin

Pueblo South High School (Colorado) — SO

Jakob Barcelona

Wasilla High School (Alaska) — SO

Jayce Bareng

Moanalua High School (Hawaii) — FR

Tyler Bike

Trinity High School (New Hampshire) — SO

Cameron Boozer

Columbus High School (Florida) — FR

Jason Brown

O’Dea High School (Washington) — SO

Jack Brown

Fishers High School (Indiana) — SO

Thomas Bryson

Lincoln Southeast High School (Nebraska) — FR

Yuval Cohen

Palo Verde High School (Nevada) — SO

Jonah DiCocco

Charleston Catholic High School (West Virginia) — FR

Drew Dillard

Archbishop Carroll High School (Washington, D.C.) — SO

JD Dix

Whitefish Bay High School (Wisconsin) — SO

Cooper Flagg

Nokomis Regional High School (Maine) — FR

Colby Gomez

Newton High School (Kansas) — SO

Cameron Hackmann

Laurel High School (Montana) — FR

Thomas Heilman

Western Albemarle High School (Virginia) — FR

Jarcoby Hopson

Horn Lake High School (Mississippi) — FR

Lance Jackson

Pleasant Grove High School (Texas) — FR

Maxwell Jackson

La Salle Academy (Rhode Island) — SO

Jakwon Kilby

Dover High School (Delaware) — SO

Logan Lambrecht

Rice Memorial High School (Vermont) — SO

Luke Livingston

Timpanogos High School (Utah) — SO

Dee Lockett

Stillwater High School (Oklahoma) — FR

Zeke Martiniez

Meridian High School (Idaho) — FR

Ja’elyne Matthews

Toms River North High School (New Jersey) — FR

Paul McNeil

Richmond Senior High School (North Carolina) — SO

Axton Miller

OABCIG Senior High School (Iowa) — SO

Keylan Moses

University Laboratory School (Louisiana) — FR

Dane Nauman

Highland High School (Ohio) — SO

Julius Olanrewaju

Coalinga High School (California) — FR

Landon Pace

St. Louis University High School (Missouri) — FR

Andrew Palmer

Oceanside Collegiate Academy (South Carolina) — FR

Parker Paxton

Riverton High School (Wyoming) — SO

Koa Peat

Perry High School (Arizona) — FR

Tony Phillips

Bishop McNamara Catholic High School (Illinois) — SO

Aaron Philo

Prince Avenue Christian High School (Georgia) — SO

Max Plante

Hermantown High School (Minnesota) — SO

Omarion Robinson

Parkview High School (Arkansas) — FR

Ellis Robinson IV

Iona Preparatory Upper School (New York) — SO

Anthony Rogers

Pike Road High School (Alabama) — FR

Stone Saunders

Bishop McDevitt High School (Pennsylvania) — FR

Stratton Shufelt

Cleveland High School (New Mexico) — SO

Tommy Simon

Shanley High School (North Dakota) — SO

Keegan Smith

Knoxville Catholic High School (Tennessee) — FR

Noah Stegmeier

Acton-Boxborough High School (Massachusetts) — SO

Josiah Tostenson

Crater High School (Oregon) — FR

Niko Tournas

Joel Barlow High School (Connecticut) — SO

Bryce Underwood

Belleville High School (Michigan) — FR

Cameron Ward

Largo High School (Maryland) — FR

Jovi Wolf

Chester Area School (South Dakota) — SO