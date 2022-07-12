Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Soccer Player of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Soccer Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Boys Soccer Player of the Year. The winner and three finalists will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast. This year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the “REGISTER” button on the event website.

Here are the nominees…

2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Soccer:

Palmer Ault

F, Noblesville High School (Indiana) — SR

Ryder Barrett

D, Rockhurst High School (Missouri) — SR

Sebastian Carranza

M, St. Charles East High School (Illinois) — SR

Daniel D’Ippolito

M, Somers High School (New York) — SR

Quin Delamater

D, Hillgrove High School (Georgia) — SR

Nani Deperro

F, Summit High School (Oregon) — SR

Anthony DiFalco

M, Franklin Regional High School (Pennsylvania) — SR

Jaden Dubon

F, Hood River Valley High School (Oregon) — SR

Elyes Ellouz

M, Olathe West High School (Kansas) — SR

Kristian Fletcher

M, Landon School (Maryland) — JR

Ryan Friedberg

G, Westfield High School (New Jersey) — SR

Speed Gregory

M, Phoenix Country Day School (Arizona) — SR

Jack Guggemos

M, Okemos High School (Michigan) — SR

Alex Harris

F, Columbia River High School (Washington) — JR

Denis Krioutchenkov

F, Shorewood High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Jacob Murrell

F, McDonogh School (Maryland) — SR

Nino Pagano

F, Fayetteville-Manlius High School (New York) — SR

Aidan Payne

F, New Hanover High School (North Carolina) — SR

Luciano Pechota

M, St. Ignatius High School (Ohio) — SR

Garrett Slack

F, Lincoln High School (Illinois) — SR

Jack Spencer

G, Elks Rapid High School (Michigan) — SR

Sebastian Tis

D, Conestoga High School (Pennsylvania) — SR

Alex Waggoner

F, Santa Fe High School (New Mexico) — JR

Matt Webb

M, Pike County High School (Georgia) — SR