Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Swimming & Diving Team!

Here are the nominees…

2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Swimming & Diving:

Charley Bayer

East Grand Rapids High School (Michigan) — SR

Drew Bennett

Madison Memorial High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Michael Cotter

Green Hope High School (North Carolina) — SR

Charlie Crosby

Breck High School (Minnesota) — SR

Charlie Crush

St. Xavier High School (Kentucky) — SR

Liam Custer

Riverview High School (Florida) — SR

Andres Dupont Cabrera

Bolles School (Florida) — SR

Alec Filipovic

Saint Charles North High School (Illinois) — SR

Connor Foote

Alamo Heights High School (Texas) — SR

Landon Gentry

Patriot High School (Virginia) — SR

Roman Jones

Pingry School (New Jersey) — JR

Dawson Joyce

Seminole High School (Florida) — SR

Ryan Malicki

Carmel High School (Indiana) — SR

Rex Maurer

Loyola High School (California) — JR

Quintin McCarty

Discovery Canyon High School (Colorado) — SR

Kevin Mendez

Pine Crest School (Florida) — SR

Will Modglin

Zionsville Community High School (Indiana) — JR

Baylor Nelson

Community School of Davidson (North Carolina) — SR

Sam Powe

McCallie School (Tennessee) — SR

Will Scholtz

St. Xavier High School (Kentucky) — JR

Sebastien Sergile

Centennial High School (Georgia) — SR

Joshua Thai

Alhambra High School (California) — SR

Max Weinrich

Sherwood High School (Maryland) — SR

Josh Zuchowski

King’s Academy (Florida) — SR