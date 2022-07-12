Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Swimming & Diving Team!
These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Softball Player of the Year. The winner and three finalists will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast. This year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.
All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the “REGISTER” button on the event website.
Here are the nominees…
2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Swimming & Diving:
Charley Bayer
East Grand Rapids High School (Michigan) — SR
Drew Bennett
Madison Memorial High School (Wisconsin) — SR
Michael Cotter
Green Hope High School (North Carolina) — SR
Charlie Crosby
Breck High School (Minnesota) — SR
Charlie Crush
St. Xavier High School (Kentucky) — SR
Liam Custer
Riverview High School (Florida) — SR
Andres Dupont Cabrera
Bolles School (Florida) — SR
Alec Filipovic
Saint Charles North High School (Illinois) — SR
Connor Foote
Alamo Heights High School (Texas) — SR
Landon Gentry
Patriot High School (Virginia) — SR
Roman Jones
Pingry School (New Jersey) — JR
Dawson Joyce
Seminole High School (Florida) — SR
Ryan Malicki
Carmel High School (Indiana) — SR
Rex Maurer
Loyola High School (California) — JR
Quintin McCarty
Discovery Canyon High School (Colorado) — SR
Kevin Mendez
Pine Crest School (Florida) — SR
Will Modglin
Zionsville Community High School (Indiana) — JR
Baylor Nelson
Community School of Davidson (North Carolina) — SR
Sam Powe
McCallie School (Tennessee) — SR
Will Scholtz
St. Xavier High School (Kentucky) — JR
Sebastien Sergile
Centennial High School (Georgia) — SR
Joshua Thai
Alhambra High School (California) — SR
Max Weinrich
Sherwood High School (Maryland) — SR
Josh Zuchowski
King’s Academy (Florida) — SR