Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2022 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Track & Field Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. The winner and three finalists will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast. This year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the “REGISTER” button on the event website.

Here are the nominees…

2022 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Track & Field:

Jordan Anthony

Tylertown High School (Mississippi) — SR

Jaylen Boudreaux

Cane Bay High School (South Carolina) — SR

Connor Burns

Southern Boone County High School (Missouri) — JR

James Donahue

Belmont Hill School (New Jersey) — SR

Cade Flatt

Marshall County High School (Kentucky) — SR

Gregory Foster

The Lawrenceville School (New Jersey) — SR

Casey Helm

Madison High School (Kansas) — SR

Jack Larriviere

Jesuit High School (Louisiana) — SR

Micah Larry

Montverde Academy (Florida) — JR

Judson Lincoln IV

Oakland Mills High School (Maryland) — SR

Gary Martin

Archbishop Wood High School (Pennsylvania) — SR

Tmars McCallum

Carolina Forest High School (South Carolina) — SR

Malik Mixon

Westlake High School (Georgia) — SR

Che Nwabuko

Manor High School (Texas) — SR

Nick Plant

Canfield High School (Ohio) — SR

Rodrick Pleasant

Junipero Serra High School (California) — JR

Jace Posey

Strake Jesuit College Prep (Texas) — JR

Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan

Woonsocket High School (Rhode Island) — SR

Matthew Rueff

Katy Seven Lakes High School (Texas) — SR

Colin Sahlman

Newbury Park High School (California) — SR

Brett Schwartz

Santa Fe Trail High School (Kansas) — SR

Kendrick Smallwood

Mesquite Poteet High School (Texas) — SR

Will Sumner

Woodstock High School (Georgia) — SR

Cyrus Ways

Nease High School (Florida) — SR