Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2022 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Track & Field Team!
These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. The winner and three finalists will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast. This year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.
All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the “REGISTER” button on the event website.
Here are the nominees…
2022 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Track & Field:
Jordan Anthony
Tylertown High School (Mississippi) — SR
Jaylen Boudreaux
Cane Bay High School (South Carolina) — SR
Connor Burns
Southern Boone County High School (Missouri) — JR
James Donahue
Belmont Hill School (New Jersey) — SR
Cade Flatt
Marshall County High School (Kentucky) — SR
Gregory Foster
The Lawrenceville School (New Jersey) — SR
Casey Helm
Madison High School (Kansas) — SR
Jack Larriviere
Jesuit High School (Louisiana) — SR
Micah Larry
Montverde Academy (Florida) — JR
Judson Lincoln IV
Oakland Mills High School (Maryland) — SR
Gary Martin
Archbishop Wood High School (Pennsylvania) — SR
Tmars McCallum
Carolina Forest High School (South Carolina) — SR
Malik Mixon
Westlake High School (Georgia) — SR
Che Nwabuko
Manor High School (Texas) — SR
Nick Plant
Canfield High School (Ohio) — SR
Rodrick Pleasant
Junipero Serra High School (California) — JR
Jace Posey
Strake Jesuit College Prep (Texas) — JR
Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan
Woonsocket High School (Rhode Island) — SR
Matthew Rueff
Katy Seven Lakes High School (Texas) — SR
Colin Sahlman
Newbury Park High School (California) — SR
Brett Schwartz
Santa Fe Trail High School (Kansas) — SR
Kendrick Smallwood
Mesquite Poteet High School (Texas) — SR
Will Sumner
Woodstock High School (Georgia) — SR
Cyrus Ways
Nease High School (Florida) — SR