Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Girls Rising Star of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards has announced the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Rising Stars of the Year!
The 51 standouts will represent their state as national Girls Rising Star of the Year nominees. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year and Play of the Year.
The Rising Star of the Year Award recognizes some of the top up-and-coming underclassmen, sophomores and under, from the 2021-22 academic year.
Here are the nominees…
2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Rising Stars:
Alex Acevedo
Skyview High School (Idaho) — SO
Bailey Breen
Oceanside High School (Maine) — FR
Aleah Brooks
East High School (Wyoming) — FR
Nyla Brooks
Bishop Ireton High School (Virginia) — FR
Jaloni Cambridge
Ensworth School (Tennessee) — SO
Aaliyah Chavez
Monterey High School (Texas) — FR
Reilly Cormier
Northfield High School (Colorado) — SO
Jazzy Davidson
Clackamas High School (Oregon) — FR
Molly Davidson
Hewitt-Trussville High School (Alabama) — FR
Indya Davis
West Bloomfield High School (Michigan) — SO
Joyce Edwards
Camden High School (South Carolina) — SO
Libby Fandel
Xavier High School (Iowa) — FR
Mallory Farrell
Algonquin Regional High School (Massachusetts) — SO
Carys Fennessy
Dover High School (New Hampshire) — FR
Katie Fiso
Garfield High School (Washington) — SO
Grayson Gall
New Hartford High School (New York) — 8TH
Ariel Godinez-Long
Haines High School (Alaska) — FR
Leah Harmon
Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) — SO
Jaycee Holifield
Stringer High School (Mississippi) — FR
ZaKiyah Johnson
Sacred Heart Academy (Kentucky) — FR
Kinslea Jones
Maize High School (Kansas) — FR
Elizabeth Karsky
Dickinson High School (North Dakota) — 7TH
Brynn Kort
Coronado High School (Nevada) — FR
Evelyn LaCroix
Montpelier High School (Vermont) — FR
Caroline Ling
Springboro High School (Ohio) — SO
Keziah Lofton
Bethany High School (Oklahoma) — FR
Susan Lowther
Riverview High School (Florida) — SO
Piper Lucier
Barrington High School (Illinois) — FR
Allison Marshall
Gretna High School (Nebraska) — SO
Jayden McBride
Villa Maria Academy (Pennsylvania) — SO
Irma Medina
Skyridge High School (Utah) — SO
Mia Norwood
North DeSoto High School (Louisiana) — SO
Olivia Olson
Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School (Minnesota) — SO
Macy Pate
Reagan High School (North Carolina) — SO
Mia Pauldo
Morris Catholic High School (New Jersey) — FR
Bri Pellicone
Newtown High School (Connecticut) — SO
Sydney Pierce
Billings West High School (Montana) — SO
Bryanna Preston
Lovejoy High School (Georgia) — SO
Audrey Rischer
Father Tolton Catholic High School (Missouri) — SO
Rylee Salome
Belen High School (New Mexico) — FR
Ryann Sanders
Bentonville High School (Arkansas) — SO
Taylor Santos
Scotts Valley High School (California) — FR
Dia Sauvage
Greenbrier East High School (West Virginia) — SO
Teraya Sigler
Phoenix Country Day High School (Arizona) — FR
Jenna Sniffen
Maryknoll School (Hawaii) — SO
Josie Stachowski
Mukwonago High School (Wisconsin) — SO
Karly VanDerWerff
Platte-Geddes High School (South Dakota) — SO
Charlotte Vinson
Yorktown High School (Indiana) — FR
Olivia Williams
La Salle High School (Rhode Island) — FR
Helen Yeung
River Hill High School (Maryland) — SO
Desiree Zapata
Smyrna High School (Delaware) — SO