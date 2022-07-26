Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Girls Rising Star of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards has announced the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Rising Stars of the Year!

The 51 standouts will represent their state as national Girls Rising Star of the Year nominees. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year and Play of the Year.

The Rising Star of the Year Award recognizes some of the top up-and-coming underclassmen, sophomores and under, from the 2021-22 academic year.

Here are the nominees…

Alex Acevedo

Skyview High School (Idaho) — SO

Bailey Breen

Oceanside High School (Maine) — FR

Aleah Brooks

East High School (Wyoming) — FR

Nyla Brooks

Bishop Ireton High School (Virginia) — FR

Jaloni Cambridge

Ensworth School (Tennessee) — SO

Aaliyah Chavez

Monterey High School (Texas) — FR

Reilly Cormier

Northfield High School (Colorado) — SO

Jazzy Davidson

Clackamas High School (Oregon) — FR

Molly Davidson

Hewitt-Trussville High School (Alabama) — FR

Indya Davis

West Bloomfield High School (Michigan) — SO

Joyce Edwards

Camden High School (South Carolina) — SO

Libby Fandel

Xavier High School (Iowa) — FR

Mallory Farrell

Algonquin Regional High School (Massachusetts) — SO

Carys Fennessy

Dover High School (New Hampshire) — FR

Katie Fiso

Garfield High School (Washington) — SO

Grayson Gall

New Hartford High School (New York) — 8TH

Ariel Godinez-Long

Haines High School (Alaska) — FR

Leah Harmon

Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) — SO

Jaycee Holifield

Stringer High School (Mississippi) — FR

ZaKiyah Johnson

Sacred Heart Academy (Kentucky) — FR

Kinslea Jones

Maize High School (Kansas) — FR

Elizabeth Karsky

Dickinson High School (North Dakota) — 7TH

Brynn Kort

Coronado High School (Nevada) — FR

Evelyn LaCroix

Montpelier High School (Vermont) — FR

Caroline Ling

Springboro High School (Ohio) — SO

Keziah Lofton

Bethany High School (Oklahoma) — FR

Susan Lowther

Riverview High School (Florida) — SO

Piper Lucier

Barrington High School (Illinois) — FR

Allison Marshall

Gretna High School (Nebraska) — SO

Jayden McBride

Villa Maria Academy (Pennsylvania) — SO

Irma Medina

Skyridge High School (Utah) — SO

Mia Norwood

North DeSoto High School (Louisiana) — SO

Olivia Olson

Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School (Minnesota) — SO

Macy Pate

Reagan High School (North Carolina) — SO

Mia Pauldo

Morris Catholic High School (New Jersey) — FR

Bri Pellicone

Newtown High School (Connecticut) — SO

Sydney Pierce

Billings West High School (Montana) — SO

Bryanna Preston

Lovejoy High School (Georgia) — SO

Audrey Rischer

Father Tolton Catholic High School (Missouri) — SO

Rylee Salome

Belen High School (New Mexico) — FR

Ryann Sanders

Bentonville High School (Arkansas) — SO

Taylor Santos

Scotts Valley High School (California) — FR

Dia Sauvage

Greenbrier East High School (West Virginia) — SO

Teraya Sigler

Phoenix Country Day High School (Arizona) — FR

Jenna Sniffen

Maryknoll School (Hawaii) — SO

Josie Stachowski

Mukwonago High School (Wisconsin) — SO

Karly VanDerWerff

Platte-Geddes High School (South Dakota) — SO

Charlotte Vinson

Yorktown High School (Indiana) — FR

Olivia Williams

La Salle High School (Rhode Island) — FR

Helen Yeung

River Hill High School (Maryland) — SO

Desiree Zapata

Smyrna High School (Delaware) — SO