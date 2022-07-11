Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Girls Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Swimming & Diving Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Softball Player of the Year. The winner and three finalists will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast. This year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the “REGISTER” button on the event website.

Here are the nominees…

2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Swimming & Diving:

Lucy Bell

Fossil Ridge High School (Colorado) — SR

Berit Berglund

Carmel High School (Indiana) — JR

Grace Courtney

Wyoming High School (Ohio) — SR

Claire Curzan

Cardinal Gibbons High School (North Carolina) — SR

Zoe Dixon

Mills E. Godwin High School (Virginia) — SR

Sophie Duncan

Holton-Arms School (Maryland) — SR

Erin Gemmell

Stone Ridge School (Maryland) — JR

Cavan Gormsen

Sacred Heart Academy (New York) — JR

Leah Hayes

Kaneland Maple Park High School (Illinois) — SO

Tess Howley

Sacred Heart Academy (New York) — JR

Lydia Jacoby

Seward High School (Alaska) — SR

Kyleigh Kidd

Carroll Senior High School (Texas) — SR

Justina Kozan

Santa Margarita Catholic High School (California) — SR

Charlotte Martinkus

Weston High School (Massachusetts) — SR

Hayden Miller

Cypress Creek High School (Texas) — SR

Kennedy Noble

Millennium High School (Arizona) — SR

Carly Novelline

New Trier High School (Illinois) — SR

Joslyn Oakley

Langtree Charter Academy (North Carolina) — SR

Kristina Paegle

Bloomington South High School (Indiana) — SR

Victoria Sanders

Discovery Canyon Campus School (Colorado) — SR

Camille Spink

Battlefield High School (Virginia) — JR

Blair Stoneburg

Jensen Beach High School (Florida) — SR

Lucy Thomas

Brookfield East High School (Wisconsin) — JR

Claire Tuggle

Saint Joseph High School (California) — SR