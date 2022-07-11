Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Girls Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Swimming & Diving Team!
Here are the nominees…
2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Swimming & Diving:
Lucy Bell
Fossil Ridge High School (Colorado) — SR
Berit Berglund
Carmel High School (Indiana) — JR
Grace Courtney
Wyoming High School (Ohio) — SR
Claire Curzan
Cardinal Gibbons High School (North Carolina) — SR
Zoe Dixon
Mills E. Godwin High School (Virginia) — SR
Sophie Duncan
Holton-Arms School (Maryland) — SR
Erin Gemmell
Stone Ridge School (Maryland) — JR
Cavan Gormsen
Sacred Heart Academy (New York) — JR
Leah Hayes
Kaneland Maple Park High School (Illinois) — SO
Tess Howley
Sacred Heart Academy (New York) — JR
Lydia Jacoby
Seward High School (Alaska) — SR
Kyleigh Kidd
Carroll Senior High School (Texas) — SR
Justina Kozan
Santa Margarita Catholic High School (California) — SR
Charlotte Martinkus
Weston High School (Massachusetts) — SR
Hayden Miller
Cypress Creek High School (Texas) — SR
Kennedy Noble
Millennium High School (Arizona) — SR
Carly Novelline
New Trier High School (Illinois) — SR
Joslyn Oakley
Langtree Charter Academy (North Carolina) — SR
Kristina Paegle
Bloomington South High School (Indiana) — SR
Victoria Sanders
Discovery Canyon Campus School (Colorado) — SR
Camille Spink
Battlefield High School (Virginia) — JR
Blair Stoneburg
Jensen Beach High School (Florida) — SR
Lucy Thomas
Brookfield East High School (Wisconsin) — JR
Claire Tuggle
Saint Joseph High School (California) — SR