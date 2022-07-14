Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2022 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Track & Field Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year. The winner and three finalists will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast. This year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the “REGISTER” button on the event website.

Here are the nominees…

2022 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Track & Field:

Zaya Akins

Raytown South High School (Missouri) — JR

Simone Ballard

Mayde Creek High School (Texas) — SR

Emma Callahan

Shenango High School (Pennsylvania) — SR

Natalie Cook

Flower Mound High School (Texas) — SR

Agur Dwol

Mullen High School (Colorado) — SR

Sadie Engelhardt

Ventura High School (California) — FR

McKenzie Fairchild

Andale High School (Kansas) — JR

Akala Garrett

Harding University High School (North Carolina) — JR

Emma Gates

Cascade High School (Oregon) — SR

Molly Haywood

Tomball Memorial High School (Texas) — JR

Adaejah Hodge

Alexander High School (Georgia) — SO

Micayah Holland

Montverde Academy (Florida) — JR

Shawnti Jackson

Wakefield High School (North Carolina) — JR

Alyssa Jones

Miami Southridge High School (Florida) — SR

Tiriah Kelley

Plano East High School (Texas) — SR

Gracelyn Leiseth

Hamlin High School (South Dakota) — JR

Yahnari Lyons

Jonesboro High School (Georgia) — JR

Amanda Moll

Capital High School (Washington) — JR

Hana Moll

Capital High School (Washington) — JR

Cheyla Scott

Butler High School (North Carolina) — JR

Emma Sralla

Lewisville Marcus High School (Texas) — JR

Kenna Stimmel

Margaretta High School (Ohio) — SR

Juliette Whittaker

Mount De Sales Academy (Maryland) — SR

Roisin Willis

Stevens Point Area Senior High School (Wisconsin) — SR