Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2022 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Track & Field Team!
These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year. The winner and three finalists will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast. This year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.
All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the “REGISTER” button on the event website.
Here are the nominees…
2022 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Track & Field:
Zaya Akins
Raytown South High School (Missouri) — JR
Simone Ballard
Mayde Creek High School (Texas) — SR
Emma Callahan
Shenango High School (Pennsylvania) — SR
Natalie Cook
Flower Mound High School (Texas) — SR
Agur Dwol
Mullen High School (Colorado) — SR
Sadie Engelhardt
Ventura High School (California) — FR
McKenzie Fairchild
Andale High School (Kansas) — JR
Akala Garrett
Harding University High School (North Carolina) — JR
Emma Gates
Cascade High School (Oregon) — SR
Molly Haywood
Tomball Memorial High School (Texas) — JR
Adaejah Hodge
Alexander High School (Georgia) — SO
Micayah Holland
Montverde Academy (Florida) — JR
Shawnti Jackson
Wakefield High School (North Carolina) — JR
Alyssa Jones
Miami Southridge High School (Florida) — SR
Tiriah Kelley
Plano East High School (Texas) — SR
Gracelyn Leiseth
Hamlin High School (South Dakota) — JR
Yahnari Lyons
Jonesboro High School (Georgia) — JR
Amanda Moll
Capital High School (Washington) — JR
Hana Moll
Capital High School (Washington) — JR
Cheyla Scott
Butler High School (North Carolina) — JR
Emma Sralla
Lewisville Marcus High School (Texas) — JR
Kenna Stimmel
Margaretta High School (Ohio) — SR
Juliette Whittaker
Mount De Sales Academy (Maryland) — SR
Roisin Willis
Stevens Point Area Senior High School (Wisconsin) — SR