Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Softball Player of the Year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Softball Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Softball Player of the Year. The winner and three finalists will be revealed on July 31 during an on-demand broadcast. This year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the “REGISTER” button on the event website.

Here are the nominees…

2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Softball:

Maci Bergeron

C, Notre Dame High School (Louisiana) — SR

Sydney Berzon

P, Baylor School (Tennessee) — SR

Ava Brown

P/1B, Lake Creek High School (Texas) — JR

Ashtyn Danley

P/OF, Huntland High School (Tennessee) — JR

Jocelyn Erickson

C, Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Arizona) — SR

Avery Fantucci

SS, Marist School (Georgia) — SR

Karissa Fiegener

SS/C, Piedmont High School (Oklahoma) — JR

Addisen Fisher

P/OF, Bend High School (Oregon) — SO

Jazzy Francik

P, Melbourne High School (Florida) — SO

Savannah Geurin

P/1B, Leander High School (Texas) — SR

Megan Grant

IF, Aragon High School (California) — SR

Micaela Kastor

P/SS, Oaks Christian School (California) — SR

Dakota Kennedy

OF, Sheldon High School (California) — SR

Madison Knight

P, Patterson Mill High School (Maryland) — SR

Sage Mardjetko

P, Lemont High School (Illinois) — JR

Marissa McCann

P, Willow Canyon High School (Arizona) — JR

Cassidy McLellan

SS/OF, Lakewood Ranch High School (Florida) — JR

Taylor Pannell

IF, Rock Island High School (Illinois) — SR

Larissa Preuitt

OF, Hartselle High School (Alabama) — SR

Amber Reed

P, North Gwinnett High School (Georgia) — JR

Keagan Rothrock

P, Roncalli High School (Indiana) — JR

Sydney Somerndike

P, Villa Park High School (California) — SR

Taylor Tinsley

P/1B, George Walton Academy (Georgia) — SR

Jordan Woolery

SS/3B, Clayton Valley Charter High School (California) — SR