Meet USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Coach of the Year nominee, Vito Campanile

Bergen Catholic’s football program has created a tradition of success for multiple seasons, with the New Jersey high school power consistently mentioned among the best in the nation.

And to echo USA TODAY High School Sports Awards‘ Randy Buffington, behind every great team is a solid head coach.

That’s certainly true of the Crusaders’ Vito Campanile, who has been nominated for USA Today High School Sports Awards Coach of the Year.

The head coach leans on what he’s learned—wisdom from his grandmother and uncle, plus other coaches and players—to motivate and mold the next generations of young men.

And, after listening to a matter of seconds in the video below, it’s easy to see why Coach Campanile is worthy of such an esteemed nomination.

Rob Gronkowski will host the 2022 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards alongside fellow Super Bowl-winning tight end, Vernon Davis.

The nationwide event will kick off with 24 in-person local shows that lead up to the national show featuring athletes from all 50 states.

From USA TODAY High School Sports Awards:

Stellar athletes in 29 national sports will be highlighted, resulting in Player of the Year announcements within each sport, while premier awards include Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rising Star, Courage Award, Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Play of the Year and Boys and Girls Athlete of the Year. Selected athletes are encouraged to register for the event to provide important show information and receive updates. The national broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET via the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards website, YouTube and the USA TODAY channel available on most smart televisions and devices.