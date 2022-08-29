Wisconsin HS cancels most football games after being outscored 134-0 in first 2 games

After two extremely lopsided shutout losses, a Wisconsin high school announced it will be canceling the majority of the remaining games on the varsity schedule.

Menominee Indian (Keshena, Wisc.) lost its Week 1 game 76-0 and then its second game 58-0. It did not publicly provide reasons for the decision, according to WJFW and WAOW.

The team only has 22 players, according to WAOW, so it is reasonable to speculate that player safety may be a factor. Players can play both sides of the ball, as many do throughout the country, but a team this small leaves minimal room for injuries or other absences. That concern swells if the opponent physically dominates the games, as was likely the case in these first two games that resulted in a combined score of 134-0.

Menominee Indian will play its game against Tomahawk on Oct. 7 and the homecoming game against Northland Pines on Oct. 14, according to the outlets. The junior varsity team will continue to play, per WJFW.