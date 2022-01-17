Mercy Miller, Master P's son, transfers to Oak Hill

Mercy Miller, the son of rapper and successful businessman Percy Miller, who is better known as Master P, made waves in September with his commitment to play for Kelvin Sampson at Houston.

Now, he’s back in the news for another basketball-related decision.

Miller transferred from Minnehaha Academy — the home of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs — to national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Va.) last week. Oak Hill is off to a rough start against a national schedule this season, but Miller should help bolster Steve Smith’s rotation as a versatile 6-foot-4 guard.

Miller was averaging over 20 points per game for Minnehaha Academy before deciding to transfer. He made his Oak Hill debut over the weekend at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

Miller is now part of a loaded Oak Hill rotation that features five-star Duke commit Caleb Foster, five-star Kentucky commit Chris Livingston, four-star LSU commit Devin Ree, three-star Duke commit Christian Reeves and former four-star Pittsburgh pledge Judah Mintz.

Miller is still committed to Houston and that does not figure to change despite his newfound presence at a national powerhouse, which will naturally put more eyeballs on him as his high school career progresses.

“Growing up he was able to go to a lot of the games and see a lot of the greats play there and Coach Sampson he is a man of his word,” Percy Miller told 247Sports after his son’s commitment. “He’s building a great program and by the time Mercy graduates he’ll be a big part of that.”