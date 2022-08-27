Miami Central upsets IMG Academy in a game that included controversial pick-six

Miami Central’s win over IMG Academy had the national high school football scene abuzz on Friday night, one of the first notable upsets of the 2022 season’s national powerhouse group.

It was a defensive masterpiece from the Rockets, who didn’t allow the home team to score in the second half— a rarity for IMG, a team that has been near the top of the Super 25 rankings for the past few years, regardless if they are home or away.

(IMG’s four-star quarterback Jayden Bradford leaving after one play due to an apparent wrist injury certainly did not help matters either.)

When the clock struck zero, it was Miami Central: 20, IMG Academy: 14. The comeback was complete after heading to halftime down 14-6.

It’s a massive win and adds more national credibility to an already strong program in Miami Central, which never hurts in such an enormous landscape of top teams.

But… the victory didn’t come without a bit of controversy—a possible missed call that might have decided the outcome.

The pick-six by Lawayne McCoy in the opening part of the fourth quarter would stand as the eventual game-winner.

However, after watching the replay, it looks as though he might have celebrated the score a tad early.

Take a look:

Miami Central about avenge all of South Florida and take down Thanos ( IMG) 20-14 late pic.twitter.com/yu2ubB2Vqw — Footballville (@Footballville) August 27, 2022

Too soon?

Too close to call?

The broadcast pretty much answers the question—Oy!

