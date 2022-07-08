Michigan recruiting: Four-star OL Amir Herring commits to Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines football team secured the commitment of one of the top players in the state. On Thursday, four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring announced he will attend Michigan after graduating West Bloomfield High School (Mich.) in 2023.

According to SB Nation’s Maize in Brew, the choice came down to Michigan and Nebraska. The Wolverines made a late push and hosted Herring for Victors Weekend, securing the commitment of the lineman and the reunification of Herring with his former high school coach Ron Bellamy, who is now an assistant coach at Michigan.

Herring, a four-star prospect, is listed as the No. 13 interior offensive lineman and the fourth-best player out of Michigan in the class of 2023. The Wolverines now have the commitment of two of the top four players in Michigan and four total local products. Overall, the class of 2023 now has nine commits, three of whom are four-star players.

Herring had offers from 24 different schools. According to the Detroit Free Press, Michigan was the first program that offered the lineman.