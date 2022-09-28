Michigan high school football team ends 35-game losing streak

It’s not quite a championship high, but breaking an extended losing streak is one of the best feelings in sports. That’s why one long-suffering high school football team in Michigan has cause to celebrate this week.

New Haven (Mich.) had not won a game since October of 2017 heading into this past Friday night’s game against Madison Heights (Mich.). The streak stood at 35 games, the second-longest in the state.

Thanks partly to the efforts of freshman quarterback Landon Porter, New Haven broke the streak. Porter ran for three touchdowns in the 36-16 victory. For his performance, Porter is among the nominees for the Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week.

New Haven head coach Larry Porter told the Macomb Daily he was extremely proud of his team.

“I’m extremely proud of this group… They have worked so hard and stayed the course.”

The Rockets will try to start a winning streak at home on Friday against Hazel Park (Mich.).

More Stories:

High school football schedules changing with Hurricane Ian on southeast coast

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings: Week 5

California football coach placed on leave following alleged battery after Friday night game

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network