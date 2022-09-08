Michigan team cutting varsity season short due to upperclassmen shortage

Holland High School (Mich.) has decided to cut its varsity football season short, according to Dan A’Donna at the Holland Sentinel.

The team had been relying on underclassmen to help fill out the varsity team roster. However, after watching a couple of games, the school has decided to call the season because of the physical difference on the field and the resulting potential for injury.

Holland’s Athletic Director Blake Muller explained the decision and added how proud he was of the team.

“With such a low number of upperclassmen (some of whom are playing this year for the first time) we have asked sophomores to fill most roster positions against varsity competition where there is a clear physical and developmental difference on the field… We are so proud of the fight that this team has shown since the first day of practice and the work they have put in to make these first four weeks possible. From recruiting friends to join the team, to lacing up despite being physically out-manned and out-matched, the efforts of this team will be remembered as they have helped us rebuild the Holland football program.”

Holland lost its first matchup of the year against Holland Christian (Mich.) by a score of 58-0, followed by a 63-8 loss to Comstock Park (Mich.).

The team will play two more regular season games, the first being Saturday on the road against Mona Shares (Mich.). Then they’ll end the season the following week against Zeeland West (Mich.) at home.

