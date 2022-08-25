Middletown QB transfers to Steel-High after football season canceled

Yesterday Middletown High School (Pa.) had its football season canceled after more sexualized hazing videos involving team members came to light.

In the wake of that news, Middletown’s former starting quarterback Bamm Appleby is transferring to Steel-High, where he will play wide receiver, according to a report by CBS21 News.

Appleby (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) shared the story on his Twitter page, adding that he can’t wait to get started at his new school.

Can’t wait to get started! https://t.co/IREgWZgYdk — Bamm Appleby (@appleby_bamm) August 24, 2022

Appleby’s father Bobby is going out of his way to let potential colleges know his son had nothing to do with the incidents, per PennLive.

“He was out sick most of that whole week. He has college football offers from Lebanon Valley College, Ursinus and Misericordia, and I’ve reached out to all of them, too, to let them know that he had nothing to do with that. I’ve told them that all of his coaches and the athletic director (at Middletown) can confirm that.”

According to Mike Byers, COO of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, the district is allowing players who were not involved in the hazing scandal to transfer to another school. However, they have to wait 21 days in order to be eligible to play.

Teams that were scheduled to play Middletown this season have two options: either take a win for that week or find another school that’s willing to play.

