Middletown cancels football season after more hazing videos emerge

Middletown High School (Pa.) has canceled its 2022 football season in light of new evidence in a hazing scandal.

According to Brian Linder at PennLive.com, the school made the announcement today after the district obtained additional video of a hazing incident involving players, which took place during the team’s heat acclimation period in the second week of August. This follows video of a sexualized hazing incident coming to light on the 11th.

The team’s head coach Scott Acri had already stepped down last week and was replaced by Rob Brodish.

Superintendent Chelton Hunter released a written statement promising discipline for any students involved.

“Unfortunately, this video demonstrates that this hazing was much more widespread, and involved many more students than we had previously known… Any students found to have participated in this incident will be disciplined in accordance with our student code of conduct and hazing policy. Any staff members who were found to have ignored this kind of hazing will also face disciplinary action… It simply cannot and will not be tolerated. We know we must work to address the culture of this team, educate our student body about hazing, and put programs in place to help us ensure that this kind of atmosphere is never allowed to exist in our school facilities.”

Middletown was set to open their season on Friday against Lower Dauphin.

