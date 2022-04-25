Overtime Elite signs Naasir Cunningham, top-ranked player from class of 2024

Nassir Cunningham, the consensus top prospect in the class of 2024, has signed with Overtime Elite.

The sports-media company that has some big-time backing— Kevin Durant, Trae Young and Jeff Bezos to name a few—made the announcement on Monday via Instagram:

It’s a major development for the league, which launched in 2021 with the mission to provide the nation’s top basketball players with an accelerated path to becoming professionals. And while OTE has signed eight 5-star prospects, the Gill St. Bernards (N.J.) standout is clearly someone with the type of headline-generating buzz that can only help the league continue to progress.

“Before I knew his name, rank, or background, Naasir was one of the first prospects I evaluated upon joining OTE,” said Tim Fuller, VP Recruiting and Player Personnel, in a statement released by OTE. “I saw his lightning speed in transition, ability to slash and score in tight spaces, and soft touch on his jump shot and knew he would be a great fit for Overtime Elite. His elite talent and his phenomenal support system in his father Erik and his mom Felicia will be great additions to our OTE family.”

The 6-foot-7 Cunningham will join 19 other top players for OTE’s second season but will not take the six-figure salary—the minimum is $100,000, plus equity and bonuses—and will instead sign on as a scholarship athlete and keep his NCAA eligibility.

He currently has offers to top programs such as Duke and Kansas.