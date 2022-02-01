Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year Semifinalists Announced

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the semifinalists for the Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year Award on Tuesday afternoon.
The list of semifinalists features:
- Homestead (Ind.) W Ayanna Patterson
- Winton Woods (Ohio) PG Chance Gray
- Montverde Academy (Fla.) F Janiah Barker
- Sierra Canyon (Calif.) G Judea Watkins
- Sidwell Friends (Washington D.C.) PG Kiki Rice
- Hopkins (Minn.) F Maya Nnaji
- Parkway (La.) G Mikaylah Williams
- Valor Christian (Colo.) Raegen Beers
- Fremont (Utah) Timea Gardiner
Raven Johnson was last year’s Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year.