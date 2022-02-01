Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year Semifinalists Announced

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the semifinalists for the Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year Award on Tuesday afternoon.

The list of semifinalists features:

Homestead (Ind.) W Ayanna Patterson

Winton Woods (Ohio) PG Chance Gray

Montverde Academy (Fla.) F Janiah Barker

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) G Judea Watkins

Sidwell Friends (Washington D.C.) PG Kiki Rice

Hopkins (Minn.) F Maya Nnaji

Parkway (La.) G Mikaylah Williams

Valor Christian (Colo.) Raegen Beers

Fremont (Utah) Timea Gardiner

Raven Johnson was last year’s Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year.

List The top 10 remaining 2022 recruits ahead of National Signing Day