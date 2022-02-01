Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year Semifinalists Announced

Girls Basketball

By February 1, 2022 1:22 pm

By |

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the semifinalists for the Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year Award on Tuesday afternoon.

The list of semifinalists features:

  • Homestead (Ind.) W Ayanna Patterson
  • Winton Woods (Ohio) PG Chance Gray
  • Montverde Academy (Fla.) F Janiah Barker
  • Sierra Canyon (Calif.) G Judea Watkins
  • Sidwell Friends (Washington D.C.) PG Kiki Rice
  • Hopkins (Minn.) F Maya Nnaji
  • Parkway (La.) G Mikaylah Williams
  • Valor Christian (Colo.) Raegen Beers
  • Fremont (Utah) Timea Gardiner

Raven Johnson was last year’s Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year.

