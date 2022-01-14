2022 Naismith High School Boys Midseason Team Released

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School boys midseason team on Thursday.

The list of 25 players features:

Prolific Prep (Calif.) center Adem Bona

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) shooting guard Amari Bailey

Cane Ridge (Tenn.) small forward Brandon Miller

Archbishop Spalding (Md.) power forward Cam Whitmore

Richardson (Texas) point guard Carson Wallace

Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) point guard Chance Westry

Oak Hill Academy (Va.) small forward Chris Livingston

Camden (N.J.) point guard D.J. Wagner

Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward Dariq Whitehead

Westtown School (Pa.) center Derek Lively

Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward Dillon Mitchell

Academy (Calif.) point guard Dior Johnson

Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) small forward Gradey Dick

La Lumiere (Ill.) shooting guard J.J. Stalling

IMG Academy (Fla.) point guard Jaden Bradley

IMG Academy (Fla.) power forward Jarace Walker

Link Academy (Mo.) small forward Jordan Walsh

Link Academy (Mo.) power forward Julian Phillips

IMG Academy (Fla.) shooting guard Keyonte George

Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.) center Kyle Filipowski

Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) power forward Mark Mitchell

North Little Rock (Ark.) shooting guard Nick Smith Jr.

Donda Academy (Calif.) shooting guard Robert Dillingham

Duncanville (Texas) power forward Ron Holland

Roselle Catholic (N.J.) shooting guard Simeon Wilcher

Dillingham, Holland, Wagner and Wilcher are the lone juniors on the list. IMG Academy is the most represented high school among the midseason finalists with three players landing in the top 25.

