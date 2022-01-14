2022 Naismith High School Boys Midseason Team Released

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School boys midseason team on Thursday.
The list of 25 players features:
- Prolific Prep (Calif.) center Adem Bona
- Sierra Canyon (Calif.) shooting guard Amari Bailey
- Cane Ridge (Tenn.) small forward Brandon Miller
- Archbishop Spalding (Md.) power forward Cam Whitmore
- Richardson (Texas) point guard Carson Wallace
- Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) point guard Chance Westry
- Oak Hill Academy (Va.) small forward Chris Livingston
- Camden (N.J.) point guard D.J. Wagner
- Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward Dariq Whitehead
- Westtown School (Pa.) center Derek Lively
- Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward Dillon Mitchell
- Academy (Calif.) point guard Dior Johnson
- Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) small forward Gradey Dick
- La Lumiere (Ill.) shooting guard J.J. Stalling
- IMG Academy (Fla.) point guard Jaden Bradley
- IMG Academy (Fla.) power forward Jarace Walker
- Link Academy (Mo.) small forward Jordan Walsh
- Link Academy (Mo.) power forward Julian Phillips
- IMG Academy (Fla.) shooting guard Keyonte George
- Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.) center Kyle Filipowski
- Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) power forward Mark Mitchell
- North Little Rock (Ark.) shooting guard Nick Smith Jr.
- Donda Academy (Calif.) shooting guard Robert Dillingham
- Duncanville (Texas) power forward Ron Holland
- Roselle Catholic (N.J.) shooting guard Simeon Wilcher
Dillingham, Holland, Wagner and Wilcher are the lone juniors on the list. IMG Academy is the most represented high school among the midseason finalists with three players landing in the top 25.