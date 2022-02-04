Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year Semifinalists Announced

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the semifinalists for the Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year Award on Thursday.
The list of semifinalists features:
- Sierra Canyon (Calif.) SG Amari Bailey
- Richardson (Texas) PG Cason Wallace
- Camden (N.J.) PG D.J. Wagner
- Montverde Academy (Fla.) SF Dariq Whitehead
- Westtown School (Pa.) C Dereck Lively II
- Montverde Academy (Fla.) SF Dillon Mitchell
- Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) SF Gradey Dick
- IMG Academy (Fla.) SG Keyonte George
- Academy (Mass.) C Kyle Filipowski
- North Little Rock (Ark.) SG Nick Smith Jr.
Duke has three commits among the semifinalists, while Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and UCLA each have one. Wagner is the lone uncommitted semifinalist. He is also the only semifinalist who has yet to commit to a college.
Current Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren was last year’s Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year.