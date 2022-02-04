Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year Semifinalists Announced

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the semifinalists for the Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year Award on Thursday.

The list of semifinalists features:

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) SG Amari Bailey

Richardson (Texas) PG Cason Wallace

Camden (N.J.) PG D.J. Wagner

Montverde Academy (Fla.) SF Dariq Whitehead

Westtown School (Pa.) C Dereck Lively II

Montverde Academy (Fla.) SF Dillon Mitchell

Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) SF Gradey Dick

IMG Academy (Fla.) SG Keyonte George

Academy (Mass.) C Kyle Filipowski

North Little Rock (Ark.) SG Nick Smith Jr.

Duke has three commits among the semifinalists, while Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and UCLA each have one. Wagner is the lone uncommitted semifinalist. He is also the only semifinalist who has yet to commit to a college.

Current Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren was last year’s Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year.

Related Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year Semifinalists Announced