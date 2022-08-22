National shakeup: Bishop Gorman crushes Corner Canyon in battle of powerhouse teams

In their first game of the season, Corner Canyon (Utah) rolled over Herriman (Utah) and quarterback Isaac Wilson threw for 450 yards and six touchdowns en route to an easy 45-7 victory. This past Friday, however, it was a different story for the Chargers as they faced a superior opponent.

Visiting national powerhouse Bishop Gorman (Nev.), the dynamic was flipped and they were dominated by a score of 42-7. This time around, Wilson only managed to complete 8 of 18 passes for 67 yards, one score and two interceptions.

On the other side, lefty junior quarterback Micah Alejado got off to a hot start, completing his first 11 passing attempts. In the end, he threw three touchdown passes and ran for another.

His last score was a 43-yard bomb to Dylan Herman in the middle of the third quarter.

Defensively, senior cornerback Elijah Palmer led the way for Bishop Gorman with a pick-six. The other pick came courtesy of Jeremiah Hughes.

Bishop Gorman 35, Corner Canyon 7 with 8:25 left in 3rd QTR❕#LSU CB Commit Jeremiah Hughes just picked off Isaac Wilson ☑️ 🎥 @On3USC pic.twitter.com/pn1CnAEn6n — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) August 20, 2022

Next up, Corner Canyon will visit Bingham (Utah), while Bishop Gorman hosts the top-ranked team in the country, Mater Dei (Calif.).

